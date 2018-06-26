BREAKING: Police: 4-Year-Old Child Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Philadelphia are searching for the driver who they say struck a 4-year-old child and then fled the scene on Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2600 block of North 16th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the 4-year-old child was transported to Temple Hospital after suffering from scrapes and bruised. The child is currently listed in stable condition.

Police could not provide a vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

The accident comes just days after 5-year-old Xavier Moy was killed by a hit-and-run driver. 

Police have named a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made.

