Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are looking for a man in connection to the abduction of a 2-year-old boy in the city’s Frankford section.

It happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say the boy and his mother were at a nearby bus stop when the boy’s mother was approached by her ex-boyfriend. Police say an argument ensued and the man grabbed the child and fled the area. The mother ran after them but was unable to catch up.

Investigators say the suspect dropped off the 2-year-old boy at Frankford Hospital Tuesday just after 6:30 a.m., before fleeing the scene. The child was unharmed.

Police are now looking for the suspect, 24-year-old Jared Montgomery. He is facing a litany of charges, including kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.