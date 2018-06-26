PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Websites, like Facebook, are not the only ones making money by selling your information. Eyewitness News has found PennDOT is making tens of millions of dollars every year by selling drivers’ data.

Drivers know they have to follow the rules of the road to keep their licenses. But what your driver’s manual does not tell you is the Commonwealth is cashing in on your data.

Since 2016, PennDOT made nearly $90 million selling driver’s information, like your name, address and up to 10 years of traffic violations.

PennDOT uses the money to fix roads and for mass transit.

And PennDOT officials say the information is sold to insurance providers and background check companies.

“More of what the entities are looking for are citations, DUIs, those sorts of things,” said Alexis Campbell, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

But some of the companies that buy the data from PennDOT then resell it.

“It’s qualified data, it’s what we called validated data, so it’s very valuable data,” said

Cybercrime expert Robert D’Ovidio says third parties reselling driver’s information could make protecting the info difficult.

“When we sell it to third parties and then they go on and sell it, then that person goes and sell it, then we start getting into uses where it’s not intended, where it goes beyond what the customer, what you and I, expect to be done to our data,” said D’Ovidio.

The cybercrime expert also says third parties reselling driver’s data is similar to the Facebook privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. The difference is, unlike Facebook, PennDOT audits the companies that it sells our information to.

Eyewitness News has exclusively obtained audits which reveal some concerning details about just how some of the companies are handling drivers’ information. We’ll share more tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.