Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles now has a new title, author.

Four months after Foles led the Birds to their first Super Bowl win, his new book hit store shelves Tuesday.

It’s called “Believe It: My Journey Of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds.”

The memoir offers a behind the scenes look at Foles’ unlikely path to the Super Bowl. Going from backup quarterback to shocking the world with the “Philly Special” and winning the MVP award after beating the Patriots.

Eagles Fan Gets Patriots Fan To Pay For Tom Brady Fumble Billboard In Boston

You can meet Foles and have him sign your copy later this week.

He’s holding book signing events on Thursday at the Sam’s Club in Northeast Philadelphia, the Doylestown Bookshop and the Barnes and Noble in Devon.