PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two new art installations have taken over parts of the Schuylkill River.

Mural Arts Philadelphia and Bartram’s Garden revealed the installations titled “Tide Field and River Rooms” Tuesday morning.

Tide Field features a series of buoys that are current-driven and show the ever-changing visualization of the Schuylkill River.

River Rooms features six wooden structures that provide a space for observation and reflection overlooking the river.

 

