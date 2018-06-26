Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced a new charge Tuesday against a teen accused of threatening to shoot up his high school’s graduation.

Matthew Vanderbeek, 19, faces a first-degree terrorism charge, which carries a possible 30-year prison sentence.

The Cream Ridge resident is a student at New Egypt High School.

Vanderbeek allegedly used social media to state his intention to shoot students and staff during New Egypt High School’s graduation ceremony, according to authorities.

The prosecutor’s office says a search warrant uncovered that Vanderbeek was attempting to obtain a firearm and verified the threats he allegedly made.

Vanderbeek was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Ocean County Jail.

There is no present threat to the Plumsted Township School system or the graduation ceremony.

Vanderbeek has also been charged with terroristic threats with a threat to kill and second-degree attempting to possess a firearm for an unlawful purpose.