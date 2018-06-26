Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In West Oak Lane

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Late night gun violence in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section left a man in critical condition.

Police reported to the 6400 block of North Woodstock Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

They found a 20-year-old man who had been shot three times.

Investigators say the victim lives nearby, and they believe the shooting was not a mistake.

“It appears since he was hit three times and the ballistic evidence is in such close proximity, we believe that this victim was the intended target,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators say they are familiar with the victim, but they did not say why.

So far, no arrests.