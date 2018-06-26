Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware have arrested a Virginia man suspected to be involved in a string of jewelry thefts.

Rehoboth police say 34-year-old Jack Boone, of Chesapeake, Virginia was arrested on Sunday in the unit block of Rehoboth Avenue after he was recognized by a local jeweler as a possible suspect.

Officers found him entering Dynasty Jewelers.

Boone was taken into custody for questioning and provided officers with a false name, said police. He is being charged with one count of criminal impersonation.

Police say Boone involved in a slew of jewelry thefts in other jurisdictions throughout Delaware and surrounding states.