REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware have arrested a Virginia man suspected to be involved in a string of jewelry thefts.
Rehoboth police say 34-year-old Jack Boone, of Chesapeake, Virginia was arrested on Sunday in the unit block of Rehoboth Avenue after he was recognized by a local jeweler as a possible suspect.
Officers found him entering Dynasty Jewelers.
Boone was taken into custody for questioning and provided officers with a false name, said police. He is being charged with one count of criminal impersonation.
Police say Boone involved in a slew of jewelry thefts in other jurisdictions throughout Delaware and surrounding states.