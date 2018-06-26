BREAKING: Police: 4-Year-Old Child Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Philadelphia
LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lancaster say they’ve cracked a cold case with some help from an unlikely source.

Raymond Rowe is accused of raping and killing Christy Mirack in 1992.

Investigators had DNA from the murder scene, but they were only able to identify Rowe as a suspect after one of his relatives provided their DNA to a genealogy website.

The break in the case came last month, when undercover detectives obtained Rowe’s DNA from a piece of gum and water bottle he threw out.

