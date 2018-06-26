Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Judge Genece Brinkley has denied rapper Meek Mill’s appeal for a new trial in his decade-old gun and drug convictions.

The request was denied in a 64 page order filed on Monday.

Mill’s attorneys have asked for a new trial based on credibility issues with former Philadelphia police officer Reginald Graham, who was pivotal in his arrest in 2007 and who testified at his trial. The Philadelphia district attorney’s office had supported the request for a new trial, agreeing that the “Commonwealth does not have confidence in the credibility of Reginald Graham’s testimony in this case.”

The attorneys also agreed that another officer who was part of Mill’s original arrest had given credible sworn testimony that contradicted Graham’s. The district attorney’s office also said it had information as early as 2014 related to Graham’s misconduct that was not shared with Mill’s attorneys until this year.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court denied a motion from the defense to have the case reassigned.

Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation related to two charges that were dismissed. She found him in technical violation of probation.

Mill served almost five months of the sentence before the state Supreme Court ordered his release on bond.