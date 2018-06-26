Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid graces this year’s cover of EA Sports’ basketball video game franchise NBA Live.

Excited to finally reveal that I’m on the cover of @easportsnba #NbaLive19 pic.twitter.com/q1yWwBH1gc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 26, 2018

The last two players to make the cover of NBA Live, James Harden (2018) and Russell Westbrook (2017), both won MVP of the league.

All I'ma say is.. The last two people on the cover of NBA Live won NBA MVP 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Tobias From Black Lightning (@REALSHITREEF) June 26, 2018

The Cameroon-bred big man earned an All-NBA Second Team honor after leading his team to the NBA Playoffs following a 52-win regular season.