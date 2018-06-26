Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid graces this year’s cover of EA Sports’ basketball video game franchise NBA Live.
Embiid took to Twitter to share his joy about the news, saying, “Excited to finally reveal that I’m on the cover of
@easportsnba #NbaLive19.”
The last two players to make the cover of NBA Live, James Harden (2018) and Russell Westbrook (2017), both won MVP of the league.
The Cameroon-bred big man earned an All-NBA Second Team honor after leading his team to the NBA Playoffs following a 52-win regular season.