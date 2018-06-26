Follow CBS PHILLY Facebook Twitter
The best way to end your 4th of July celebrations is watching fireworks with friends and family. From the city to the shore, here are the best places to see fireworks light up the sky before, during, and even after the Fourth.
Philadelphia Suburbs
Abington, Montgomery County
Abington Sr. High
900 Highland Ave
https://patch.com/pennsylvania/abington/abington-fireworks-parades-more-2018-guide
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Chesterbrook, Tredyffrin, Easttown, Chester County
Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Rd
http://www.tredyffrin.org/services/parks-recreation/community-events-/fourth-of-july-celebration
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Clifton Heights, Delaware County
Clifton Heights Athletic Field
Springfield and Sycamore Aves
https://fireworksinpennsylvania.com/events/clifton-heights-july-4th/
July 4, 9:15pm, $6 admission
Conshohocken Family-Fun Day & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Sutcliffe Park
10th Ave & Freedly St
https://patch.com/pennsylvania/plymouthwhitemarsh/conshohocken-area-fireworks-parades-more-2018-guide
Tuesday July 3, fireworks at 9:30pm
Enjoy a full evening of family-friendly fun in Conshohocken. Festivities include music, food, toys, activities, a karate demo and the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Downingtown, Chester County
Kerr Park
1 Park Lane
https://goodneighborday.com/event-schedule/
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Doylestown Concert & Fireworks, Bucks County
Covenant Bank Amphitheater, Central Park
425 Wells Road
https://patch.com/pennsylvania/doylestown/calendar/event/20180715/348873/doylestown-twp-bicentennial-celebration-concert-fireworks
July 15, event begins 7:30pm, fireworks at dusk
Lansdowne Independence Day Celebration, Delaware County
Penn Wood High School Field
100 Green Ave
http://unionaa.org/wordpress/?page_id=83
July 4, fireworks 9 p.m.
Limerick, Montgomery County
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W Ridge Pk
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Ambler, Montgomery County
Wissahickon Middle School
500 Houston Rd
https://aroundambler.com/events/kiwanis-fireworks-spectacular/
July 6, fireworks at dusk
Narberth Celebration & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Narberth Park
80 Windsor Ave
http://www.narberthfourthofjuly.com/july-4th-celebration.html
July 4, 10 a.m. (fireworks at dusk)
Enjoy a day of activities in the park, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the night.
Newtown’s First Fourth, Bucks County
Newtown Middle School
116 Richboro Rd
July 4, fireworks at 9:30pm
Norristown, Montgomery County
Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Blvd
https://www.valleyforge.org/event/norristown-fourth-of-july-celebration/20617/
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Phoenixville
Friendship Field
Corner of Fillmore St & Franklin Ave
July 4, fireworks at 9:15pm
Radnor, Delaware County
Radnor High School
130 King of Prussia Rd
July 4, fireworks dusk (gates open at 6:30 p.m.)
Skippack Concert & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Palmer Park
Between Heckler and Creamery Rds
July 4, 6 p.m. (fireworks after concert)
Southampton Independence Day Celebration, Bucks County
Klinger Middle School
1415 Second Street Pike
July 4, 9:30 a.m. parade begins, fireworks at 9:35pm
Upper Merion 4th of July Celebration, Montgomery County
Heuser Park
Beidler Road and Geerdes Blvd
July 4, fireworks at dusk
New Jersey
Audubon, Camden County
Audubon High School
Edgewood Ave & Walnut
http://www.celebrateaudubon.com/styled/
July 4, dusk
Camden, Camden County
Battleship NJ
62 Battleship Place
https://www.battleshipnewjersey.org/event/watch-july-4th-fireworks-aboard-battleship/
Wednesday July 4, 9:30pm) $10
Watch the fireworks over the Delaware from the historic Battleship NJ. The evening begins with family-friendly events, including the Philly Zoo on Wheels, live music and the Phillie Phanatic.
Collingswood, Camden County
Collingswood High School
424 Collings Ave
https://patch.com/new-jersey/collingswood/collingswood-4th-july-fireworks-parades-more-2018-guide
July 4, around 9:15pm
Collingswood has multiple events scheduled for the 4th, including a bike parade in Knight Park, water games at Roberts Pool and a patriotic decorating contest that the whole town gets involved in. The winners of the contest will be announced before the fireworks.
Evesham Township, Burlington County
Cherokee High School
120 Tomlinson Mill Rd
Marlton, NJ
http://www.eveshamcelebrations.org/events/independence-day-celebration/fireworks-celebration-at-cherokee-high-school/
July 4, 9:30pm
Head to the high school anytime after 6:30 p.m. for food and drink vendors, paratroopers, a rally in support of the troops and of course, fireworks. A rain date for the fireworks only is scheduled for July 5th.
Florence Township, Burlington County
Veterans Park Behind Municipal Complex
http://www.florence-nj.gov/notices/Activities-Information-Flyer-2016.pdf
Saturday July 9, 9:10pm
In addition to the annual parade at noon and a flag raising ceremony, there will be a live concert starting at 6, followed by the fireworks at 9:10 p.m.
Gloucester City, Camden County
Gloucester High School
1300 Market St
https://www.atlanticvacationhomes.com/events/outdoor-activities/fishtown-horribles-parade-fireworks
July 3, 8:45 p.m.
Haddonfield, Camden County
Haddon Memorial High School Stadium
401 Kings Highway E
July 3, dusk (gates open at 7 p.m.)
Haddon Township, Camden County
Haddon Township High School Stadium
406 Memorial Ave
http://www.haddontwp.com/happy-birthday-america-fireworks-celebration/
July 3, dusk (gates open at 7 p.m.)
Marlton Park Fourth of July, Salem County
Woodstown, NJ
http://www.marltonpark.org/community-events/
Wednesday, Jul 4, 10pm
Millville, Cumberland County
New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville
https://www.vinelandchamber.org/events/details/millville-july-4th-fireworks-hosted-at-new-jersey-motorsports-park-3695
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Vineland Concert & Fireworks, Cumberland County
Vineland High School
Chestnut Ave. & Brewster Rd
http://www.rossihonda.com/blog/2018-4th-of-july-fireworks-and-festivals-in-vineland-nj/
Tuesday July 3
Wednesday July 4, 7 p.m. (fireworks following concert)
Washington Township Independence Day Celebration, Gloucester County
Washington Lake Park Amphitheater
626 Hurffville Cross-Keys Rd
https://www.jerseyfamilyfun.com/event/washington-township-4th-of-july-parade-and-fireworks/
July 3, 7 p.m. (fireworks around 9 p.m.)
The Shore
Atlantic City Fourth of July Fireworks
Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ
http://www.atlanticcitynj.com/events/details.aspx?id=6383
Wednesday July 4, 10pm
Seaside Heights Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Seaside Heights Boardwalk, NJ
http://www.exit82.com/event/fourth-july-fireworks-extravaganza-2/
Wednesday July 4, 9:30pm
Avalon Beach Fireworks
30th Street Beach
https://www.visitavalonnj.com/event/avalon-fireworks-5
Wednesday July 4, 8:45pm
Beach Haven Fourth of July Fireworks
Beach Haven, NJ
https://www.bayvillagelbi.com/blank-4
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Tropicana’s Free Fireworks Series in Atlantic City
Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, NJ
https://tropicana.net/entertainment/tropicanas-multimedia-light-and-sound-show/
Wednesday July 4, 10pm
Oceanfront Promenade
Long Branch, New Jersey
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Ocean City Fourth of July Celebration
Ocean City Music Pier
Wednesday July 4, 9pm
Philly Fireworks
Fireworks on the Parkway
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
https://www.visitphilly.com/things-to-do/events/july-4th-festival-concert-and-fireworks/
July 4, fireworks at 9:30pm
Fireworks on the Delaware
Fireworks at 9:30 pm
Fireworks at Citizens Bank Park
June 29 and Saturday 30