Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A billboard mocking Tom Brady is coming to the Boston-area because a registered nurse in Massachusetts who is also a passionate Eagles fan won a bet with her coworker who is a Patriots fan.

Joel Embiid Makes Cover Of EA Sports’ ‘NBA Live 19’

Gina Lewis, a self-proclaimed Eagles fan tweeted the details of the bet on June 23, saying: “My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!!”

My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/qiTx529uHU — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 23, 2018

With the help of Eagles Nation and former player Ike Reese, who currently hosts a radio program in Philadelphia.

😎👊🏿 glad WE got it done!!! https://t.co/g3b2gqITJf — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) June 26, 2018

Included in the Twitter post by Lewis was a picture of Brady’s fumble during a crucial point of Super Bowl LII, when Eagles’ Nigel Bradham knocked the ball out of Brady’s hand. That picture will be the billboard image.

Or just ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 26, 2018

Now, Lewis working on what to caption the billboard.

The ultimate aim is to have the billboard appear on one of the busiest highways in Boston.