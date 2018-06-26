Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A billboard mocking Tom Brady is coming to the Boston-area because a registered nurse in Massachusetts who is also a passionate Eagles fan won a bet with her coworker who is a Patriots fan.
Gina Lewis, a self-proclaimed Eagles fan tweeted the details of the bet on June 23, saying: “My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!!”
With the help of Eagles Nation and former player Ike Reese, who currently hosts a radio program in Philadelphia.
Included in the Twitter post by Lewis was a picture of Brady’s fumble during a crucial point of Super Bowl LII, when Eagles’ Nigel Bradham knocked the ball out of Brady’s hand. That picture will be the billboard image.
Now, Lewis working on what to caption the billboard.
The ultimate aim is to have the billboard appear on one of the busiest highways in Boston.