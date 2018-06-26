Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – Paws are crossed at the national zoo in Washington, D.C., where a panda may be pregnant.

But, officials have warned fans not to get baby fever just yet. Mei Xiang, the 20-year-old giant panda was artificially inseminated this past March. Officials say her recent pregnancy signs are also identical with signs of false pregnancy.

Just in case, the panda habitat at the zoo has been closed to provide some quiet time for the possibly expectant mom.

Zoo officials say they’ll likely know within the next month whether or not a little one is officially on the way.