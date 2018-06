Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The fire marshal is investigating a fire in Wilmington, Delaware.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 500 block of South Franklin Street.

The flames broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

There are reports of injuries but so far no word on how serious those injuries may be.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.