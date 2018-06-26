Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police and the FBI are trying to find a serial bank robber who just struck for the third time in nine days.

A surveillance picture of the suspect shows him robbing the Citizens Bank branch on South Easton Road in Glenside Tuesday morning.

Lancaster Man Arrested For 1992 Cold Case After Police Cracked Case Using Relative’s DNA

Detectives think the same man also robbed the PNC bank on North Broad Street last Monday and Santander Bank on South Easton Road in Wyncote last Wednesday.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.