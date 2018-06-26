BREAKING: Police: 4-Year-Old Child Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Philadelphia
Filed Under:bank robbery, FBI, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police and the FBI are trying to find a serial bank robber who just struck for the third time in nine days.

A surveillance picture of the suspect shows him robbing the Citizens Bank branch on South Easton Road in Glenside Tuesday morning.

Lancaster Man Arrested For 1992 Cold Case After Police Cracked Case Using Relative’s DNA 

Detectives think the same man also robbed the PNC bank on North Broad Street last Monday and Santander Bank on South Easton Road in Wyncote last Wednesday.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch