PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for Independence Day, a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence is now on display in Philadelphia.

It’s one of the first printed versions of the declaration and can be viewed at the Museum of the American Revolution.

This is the first time a Broadside Parchment Printing has ever been displayed outside of the American Philosophical Society.

It’s the only one of its kind known to exist.

It will be on display until November.