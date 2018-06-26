Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

OKLAHOMA (CBS) — Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in five states for primary elections.

In Oklahoma, the race has taken a bizarre turn.

A man was caught on surveillance video removing campaign signs for Democratic congressional candidate Kendra Horn.

Turns out the sign bandit was another Democratic candidate on the ballot, Tom Guild.

Horn says she won’t let the incident become a distraction for her campaign.