A Chinese mitten crab found in Chesapeake Beach, Md., in 2007. Chinese mitten crabs are most recognizable by their brown, spiny shells and furry “mittened” claws. (Credit: SERC)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland environmentalist are asking for the public’s help in removing an invasive species that could threaten the fishing population.

According to the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, Chinese mitten crabs are an invasive species of crab that could affect the state’s crab population.

The key identifier of a mitten crab is it’s “furry” claws, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works. They have light brown to olive-colored bodies and they have an I-shaped notch between their eyes.

If you catch a mitten crab, SERC wants you to take the following steps:

  • Do not throw it back alive!
  • Take a close-up photo.
  • Note the precise location where the animal was found.
  • Freeze the animal, keep on ice, or as a last resort preserve it in rubbing alcohol.

Please report a mitten crab by submitting information and photos here or email to SERCMittenCrab@si.edu.

For other questions, you can also contact the Mitten Crab Hotline at 443-482-2222.

For more information on Chinese mitten crabs or to reporting a sighting, go to https://mittencrab.nisbase.org/.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works

 

 

