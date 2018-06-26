Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities arrested a Parks Borough bank manager and council member who is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from bank clients.

Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Charges Student With Terrorism After Alleged Threat To Shoot Up High School Graduation Ceremony

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Anthony Rife, a 38-year-old branch manager, stole $118,771.18 from eight Dowingtown National Bank accounts that included a special needs person and a deceased man.

The Parkesburg man faces charges of theft, forgery and related crimes.

Rife’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

He is currently free on $75,000 unsecured bail.