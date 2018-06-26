Filed Under:Anthony Rife, Dowingtown National Bank, Local TV

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities arrested a Parks Borough bank manager and council member who is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from bank clients.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Anthony Rife, a 38-year-old branch manager, stole $118,771.18 from eight Dowingtown National Bank accounts that included a special needs person and a deceased man.

Credit: (Chester County Prosecutor’s Office)

The Parkesburg man faces charges of theft, forgery and related crimes.

Rife’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

He is currently free on $75,000 unsecured bail.

 

