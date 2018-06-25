Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS) — A woman threatened to call police on an 8-year-old girl selling water outside her apartment building. The incident, which was captured on camera by the girl’s mother on Friday in San Francisco, has since gone viral on social media.

Erin Austin told “CBS This Morning” that her daughter, Jordan Rodgers, was trying to raise money for a trip to Disneyland.

Alison Ettel was reportedly upset over the noise the girl was making and threatened to call the police.

That’s when the girl’s mother began shooting the video. Ettel says she only pretended to call the police.

Since then, Ettel’s medical cannabis business has taken a hit because of the social media backlash. Ettel has also been dubbed on social media as “Permit Patty.”

Jonathan Brannon also stepped in to buy the tickets for the Disneyland trip.

“I didn’t do this for recognition or notoriety for my music – I just felt like it was the right thing to do – trying to right, where I saw a wrong,” the musician said on his Instagram account following the incident.

When told the news that she was gifted four tickets to Disneyland, the young girl was captured on video screaming with joy.

“I want to wish 8-year-old Jordan and her family all the best, and I hope they have a magical time at Disneyland,” wrote Brannon.

This event is not unlike the social media storm following a woman calling the cops on a family having a barbeque in an Oakland park back in April.