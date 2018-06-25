Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CANBERRA, Australia (CBS) — A kangaroo dashed onto the field and laid down during the halftime break of an Australian woman’s soccer match.

He made a return appearance during the second half of the match.

The game was delayed for a half-hour while the kangaroo bounced, relaxed, and entertained spectators.

Eventually, a groundskeeper behind the wheel of a pick-up truck managed to chase him away for good.

Officials say the kangaroo was unhurt and took off for his natural habitat.