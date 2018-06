Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are looking for three men caught on surveillance video in connection to a church burglary.

They’re accused of breaking into Fellowship Baptist Church in West Oak Lane last Wednesday night.

Police say the burglary suspects stole a safe containing $250 dollars.

Police also say they got away on foot.

If you recognize the suspects, call police at 215-686-TIPS.