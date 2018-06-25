Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Richard Benjamin “The Old Man” Harrison from the History channel series “Pawn Stars” has passed away. Harrison was 77.

Harrison’s son, Rick Harrison, confirmed the death on Instagram on Monday morning.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more,” wrote Harrison. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”

Harrison had been battling Parkinson’s disease.

“He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time,” posted Harrison.