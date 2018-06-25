Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Richard Benjamin “The Old Man” Harrison from the History channel series “Pawn Stars” has passed away. Harrison was 77.
Harrison’s son, Rick Harrison, confirmed the death on Instagram on Monday morning.
Police: Man Traveling To Jamaica Caught With 42 Bags Of Heroin At Philadelphia International Airport
“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more,” wrote Harrison. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”
Harrison had been battling Parkinson’s disease.
Border Patrol Agents Are Stopping People On New England Highways To Check Their Citizenship
“He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time,” posted Harrison.
Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.