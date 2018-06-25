Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County have positively identified a man photographed on Wawa surveillance camera in connection to a possible attempted child luring.

According to Warminster Township police, they have interviewed the man featured in those photographs.

This incident happened at a Wawa at 10 Davisville Rd. last Tuesday evening.

Investigators say a young girl told police the man approached her and began asking her “weird and inappropriate questions.”

The man was seen leaving the store 10 minutes after arriving in a silver or greenish silver, newer model car, possibly a Ford sedan, say police.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old, with gray hair, balding and freckles on his face.

The case is still under investigation.