BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County have positively identified a man photographed on Wawa surveillance camera in connection to a possible attempted child luring.

According to Warminster Township police, they have interviewed the man featured in those photographs.

This incident happened at a Wawa at 10 Davisville Rd. last Tuesday evening.

Investigators say a young girl told police the man approached her and began asking her “weird and inappropriate questions.”

wawaman1 Police Interview Man Identified On Wawa Surveillance In Connection To Possible Attempted Child Luring

Credit: Warminster Township Police

The man was seen leaving the store 10 minutes after arriving in a silver or greenish silver, newer model car, possibly a Ford sedan, say police.

wawa car Police Interview Man Identified On Wawa Surveillance In Connection To Possible Attempted Child Luring

Credit: Warminster Township Police

The man is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old, with gray hair, balding and freckles on his face.

wawaman Police Interview Man Identified On Wawa Surveillance In Connection To Possible Attempted Child Luring

Credit: Warminster Township Police

The case is still under investigation.

