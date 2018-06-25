Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been almost a decade since the Bronx Bombers visited South Philadelphia but finally the Yankees are back for a three-game series against the Phillies.

The Yankees are in town for three games starting tonight. Get ready to bring it, Philly: https://t.co/Tua00OLC4x pic.twitter.com/CVexxAUKig — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 25, 2018

The last time the Pinstripes made their way to Citizens Bank Park was in 2009, when the Yankees and Phillies squared off in the World Series. The Phillies won that Game-5 battle but they would end up losing the war for the championship in Game 6.

A lot has happened since that time, as both the Yankees and Phillies are building their teams back up to prominence.

Currently, the Yankees sit tied with Boston Red Sox atop the American League East, as the Phillies look to keep pace with the Atlanta Braves that they trail by 2.5 games in the National League East.

Though the rosters and staffs are no longer the same, the intense rivarly between the two cities remains.

Vince Velasquez, Jake Arrieta and Zach Elfin will get to show off their electric stuff as they start Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. If they can keep Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton at bay, the Phillies stand a good chance of winning the series, especially if the bats of Odubel Herrera, Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana stay hot.

Game time for Monday is 7 p.m. It is also Sesame Place Night, with a ceremonial first pitch by Oscar the Grouch, who will be cheered on by Elmo and Abby Cadabby.

On Wednesday, Downingtown-native and actor Miles Teller will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.