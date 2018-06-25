Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With Fourth of July upon us, a new Pennsylvania law allows those over the age of 18 the opportunity to take firework displays to the sky for the first time in 79 years.

“Now things that shoot up in the air and give your typical fireworks up in the air can now be enjoyed here in Pennsylvania,” said Brian Bush, a store manager at Phantom Fireworks.

In the past, only customers with an out-of-state ID could purchase aerial fireworks in Pennsylvania.

The other one’s kind of give you more of a display up in the air.

This has meant big business, with the Fourth of July fast approaching, but this law also came with a caveat– an additional 12 percent tax on top of sales tax which will is held by the state for emergency responders.

“Our firework calls increase from a residential standpoint usually from the 30th of June to the 7th of July,” said Aston Township Deputy Fire Marshal Sean Joyce.

He says he much prefers firework lovers to let the pros handle the displays.

“There were a lot of fireworks in Aston when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, so people have access readily to fireworks. I just advise people to always use caution,” said Joyce.