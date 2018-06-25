Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON (CBS/AP) — People looking to soak in the sun at New Jersey beaches prior to the July 4 holiday could be disappointed if the state government shuts down this upcoming weekend. An all-Democrat skirmish over which taxes to raise has New Jersey flirting with a government shutdown.

Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have so far failed to find agreement on how to fund state government ahead of the June 30 deadline.

If the government does shutdown, state-run parks and beaches will be impacted.

Sweeney and Coughlin sent Murphy a $36.5 billion spending plan that he has threatened to veto over how the measure proposes financing government. A state government shutdown would occur if Murphy and lawmakers fail to agree to a balanced budget before the deadline.

Former Gov. Chris Christie made waves last year after being photographed on a beach at a park he ordered closed during a government shutdown.

At the time, Christie defended his use of the state property during the shutdown that affected the public.

“We’re talking about the closure of government,” Christie said, “and you’re taking about your TMZ stuff.”

The budget deadline is June 30.

