PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A child is back home safe after he was reported missing on Sunday.

Police say Demetrius Dejesus, 12, was last seen around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of N. 24th Street.

Police say Demetrius is Autistic and new to the area.

On Monday, police say Dejesus was located on I-76 at Broad Street by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

No injuries were reported.