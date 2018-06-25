Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They did not win an NBA title but the Sixers’ young and dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can still rack up some valuable hardware at the NBA Awards show on Monday night.

Embiid is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. He has tough competition with the likes of Utah’s Rudy Gobert and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.

However, Embiid did manage an All-NBA Second Team honor already.

Meanwhile, Simmons is up for Rookie of the Year. The Australian-born point guard will be battling Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell for the coveted title.

Simmons and Mitchell both shared the honor of unanimously being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Tatum also made the squad, but he missed out on being unanimous by one vote.