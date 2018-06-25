BURBANK, CA - MARCH 23: Roseanne Barr attends the premiere of ABC\'s \"Roseanne\" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roseanne Barr continues to apologize for her racist tweet that led to the cancelation of her revived sitcom.

Barr’s long-time friend, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, published her tearful interview Sunday on his podcast.

“I’m not stupid for God’s sake and I never would have wittingly called any black person, say they are a monkey. I just wouldn’t do that and I didn’t do that. And to have people think that I did that, it just kills me. I didn’t do that, although they think it did and if they do think that, I am so sorry that I, you know, was so unclear and stupid,” Barr said in the interview.

Barr expressed remorse for her tweet last month that compared former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to the “Muslim brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes”.

Backlash was swift.

ABC immediately canceled Barr’s show.

Last week, the network announced it would air a spin-off show without Barr.