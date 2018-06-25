Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS) — Goats are helping to fight wildfires by putting their appetites to work in Colorado.

Hundreds of goats are busy chewing through low shrubs south of Denver.

Their feast gets rid of vegetation that could fuel wildfires down the road.

“While some oak grows back, it is shorter, less dense and in small groves than existed in 2015,” according to the South Metro Fire Rescue.

The local fire department has been employing the animals for the past four years.

A single goat can consume over 10 pounds of oak leaves per day.