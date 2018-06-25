Filed Under:FDA, Local TV, Marijuana

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time, federal health regulators have given a marijuana-based drug the green light.

On Monday, the FDA approved a medication from GW Pharmaceuticals called Epidiolex, which treats two rare forms of childhood seizures.

Epidiolex

The strawberry-flavored syrup contains CBD, a purified form of a chemical in the cannabis plant that does not get users high.

TheFDA approval is a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law.

