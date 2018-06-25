Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CASABLANCAS, Cali. (CBS/AP) — California officials have identified the man who was mysteriously murdered at a campground as a father of two.

Police say 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette was shot and killed early Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the man was inside of a tent with his daughters when he was shot in the upper chest shortly before 5 a.m.

His 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters were not hurt.

Investigators say there were plenty of other people in the area.

Family members say the man lived for his daughters.

His wife had originally planned to attend the trip but decided to stay home.