PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you feel like you’re spending too much time on Facebook?

The Social Network is working on a new feature that will show you just how much time you’re spending on the site.

facebook1 Facebook Working On Feature To Show How Much Time You Spend On Site

Credit: (CBS3)

It’s called “Your time on Facebook” and it will reportedly show the average amount of time spent on the site every day for a week.

You can also set daily limits for how much time you want to spend on Facebook — and you’ll be alerted when you reach those limits.

At this point — it’s not clear when Faceboook will make the feature available for all users.

