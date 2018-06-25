Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you feel like you’re spending too much time on Facebook?

‘Grow’: Facebook Quietly Launches High-End ‘Magazine’

The Social Network is working on a new feature that will show you just how much time you’re spending on the site.

It’s called “Your time on Facebook” and it will reportedly show the average amount of time spent on the site every day for a week.

You can also set daily limits for how much time you want to spend on Facebook — and you’ll be alerted when you reach those limits.

At this point — it’s not clear when Faceboook will make the feature available for all users.