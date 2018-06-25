Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brave little girl was the guest of honor for a special celebration at Philadelphia’s St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Adriana Britt, 5, was named the National Children’s Charity Kids Wish Network’s Hero of the Year.

Britt earned the award after suffering a lower leg injury following a car incident. The staff at St. Christopher’s Hospital nominated Britt because of her “bravery and positive attitude” throughout her recovery.

Britt had multiple surgeries, logging countless hours but the staff says she has brought joy to all those around her.

In December of last year, Britt was nominated as Hero of the Month. The yearly award is giving to one of the 12 Hero of the Month recipients.

Britt got a $1,000 Walmart gift card, a special shirt, and other gifts from Kids Wish Network.