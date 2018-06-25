Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Two men are both facing charges in connection to a bank robbery in Camden County over the weekend.

John Dymond, 32, of Erial, and Justin Trewin, 32, of Bellmawr, are charged with robbery following an incident at the PNC Bank on the 200 block of Black Horse Pike in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Police say witnesses told them that Trewin jumped over the counter with a knife and threatened a PNC Bank teller as he demanded money from the registers.

Trewin allegedly then took an undisclosed amount of money as he fled towards the Black Horse Diner, where he got into a vehicle driven by Dymond, according to authorities.

Police say they arrested Dymond and Trewin at the intersection of Kings Highway and the Black Horse Pike during a traffic stop.

Dymond and Trewin face a first-degree robbery charge, along with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest charges.

Both men are currently behind bars at the Camden County Correctional Facility, as they await a pretrial detention hearing.