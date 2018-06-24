Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 32-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening following an accident involving a motorcycle.

Police say the accident happened on the 1300 block of W Roosevelt Boulevard around 7 p.m in the Hunting Park section of the city.

Authorities say the woman was driving a motorcycle when she was cut off by a pick up truck. As a result, her motorcycle struck the truck.

The victim was taken to a area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene.