PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— “Time” Magazine’s most recent cover is being criticized for showing President Donald Trump towering over a crying toddler.

The photo became a rally cry for advocates calling for an end to the administration’s policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

Critics say the cover is misleading because the young girl pictured was not separated from her family.

“Time” magazine is standing by its decision to use her image.

President Trump signed and executive order last Wednesday to end family separations.

Before then, officials say at least 2,000 children were separated from their families.

