SWEDESBORO, NJ. (CBS) — A small business in New Jersey, named The Red Hen, has lashed out at internet haters for leaving angry, negative “Vistor Posts” on their company’s Facebook page.

The Swedesboro-based The Red Hen happens to share the same name as a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia that kicked out White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders on Saturday.

According to Sanders, she was kicked out of the identically-named restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump.

Sarah Sanders made the claim on Twitter, explaining that the owner asked her to leave.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

“We are an independent, family owned business who happens to share the same name,” said the Red Hen of Swedesboro.

According to their Facebook page, the NJ-based restaurant was voted ‘Best Family Restaurant In South Jersey’ and boasts a menu of multi-cuisine.

“Kindly check your facts before you erroneously defame an innocent business on Facebook in an attempt to destroy their business where they welcome all, irrespective of their race, religion, views or opinion,” the Facebook post went on to say.

Their Facebook page has been inundated with outraged posts by those that have mistaken it for the Virignia restaurant due to sharing the name.

Some angry reviewers have apologized, but many continue to post their anger without realizing they’re doing so on the wrong page.

In Virginia, the restaurant owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, that kicked out Sarah Sanders confirmed that to the Washington Post, saying she did it because her staff urged her to.

Wilkinson also says she did it because of Sanders’ politics.

So far Sanders hasn’t elaborated further on the incident that happened in Virginia.

However, the Red Hen of Swedesboro reminded guests to have “a safe and happy weekend”.

Their Facebook post has been shared over 200 times with nearly 3,000 likes.