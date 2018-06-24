Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters are demanding the release of police body cam video involved in the shooting demonstrated in front of the Atlantic City Public Safety Building.

Thirty-two year old Timothy Deal was shot and killed by a police officer Friday on the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue.

Investigators from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office say Deal attacked the officer, who at the time was handling the scene of an unrelated hit and run accident.

Authorities say Deal stabbed the officer in the torso in an unprovoked attack.

Officials say that’s when the injured officer allegedly shot Deal.