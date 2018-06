Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is in stable condition after being shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section.

Police responded to the 2900 block of West Flora Street just after 1:30 a.m.

They say the 16-year-old boy was shot once in the arm following an argument.

He’s in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made.