Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A possible abduction is being investigated in North Philadelphia.

Police: Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot During Argument In Brewerytown

Police were seen investigating on Broad Street and Girard Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

It is believed she was taken by two men at the CVS located nearby.

They say the victim was found at some point this morning at Sixth Street and Girard Avenue.

She was brought to the Special Victims Unit.

Police: 34-Year-Old Man Shot Several Times Inside Vehicle In Germantown

Investigators have not yet released any more details

So far, no word on any arrests.