PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A possible abduction is being investigated in North Philadelphia.
Police were seen investigating on Broad Street and Girard Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.
It is believed she was taken by two men at the CVS located nearby.
They say the victim was found at some point this morning at Sixth Street and Girard Avenue.
She was brought to the Special Victims Unit.
Investigators have not yet released any more details
So far, no word on any arrests.