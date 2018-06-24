Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the 14th year, the “Philadelphia Escape Triathlon” took over Fairmount Park.

Thousand’s descended on the city’s historic park to run, bike and swim in the Schuylkill River Sunday morning.

Longtime endurance athletes say this is one of the region’s premier triathlons, offering a good challenge that keeps them coming back each year.

The race’s official charity partner this year is Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, the national organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.