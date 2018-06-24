Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 49-year-old man was shot twice in the chest during a robbery at a 7-Eleven Sunday morning.

Police: Teen Hospitalized After Being Solicited During Argument In Brewerytown

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say that the suspect is of light complexion, about 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-7, with a thin build and a goatee.

He was wearing a white baseball cap with a hooded sweatshirt, black shorts with red stripes, white socks and sneakers. The suspect was also carrying a backpack.

Police warn that he is armed with a black handgun.

The suspect managed to flee with the cash register tray.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police Investigating Woman’s Possible Abduction At CVS

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.