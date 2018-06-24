Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened at a block party in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say it happened on 18th and Jefferson Streets around 9:30 Sunday night.

Police say an 18-year-old man is now in critical condition with multiple gun shot wounds.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were also shot.

Officials say additional police units were called to the scene to disperse a crowd of several hundred people.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 and CBSPhilly.com for details. 

