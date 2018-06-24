Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LEXINGTON, Va, (CBS) — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help a Virginia restaurant after backlash following an incident with White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

According to Sanders, she was kicked out of a restaurant called the Red Hen because she works for President Donald Trump.

Since the incident occurred, the restaurant’s Yelp review page and Facebook page has been slammed with negative comments.

Sarah Sanders made the claim on Twitter, explaining that the owner asked her to leave.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

The restaurant owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, confirmed that to the Washington Post, saying she did it because her staff urged her to.

The owner also says she did it because of Sanders’ politics.

So far Sanders hasn’t elaborated further on the incident.

According to the GoFundMe page Rewarding Red Hen’s Courage, “All donations will go to the restaurant. If they refuse or cannot accept for any reason, all donations will instead go to benefit immigrant families via a donation to Florence Project.”

“I hope those of us who appreciate the owner’s courage in the face of immoral tyranny could spare a few bucks to offset the cost of her courage and to send a message to other business that the good people of this nation will support them if they support us,” said the campaign’s creator, Jimmy Cool.

The campaign is trending on GoFundMe, but has not met its donation goal.