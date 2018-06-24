Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

BUENOS AIRES — Members of a drug gang are behind bars after hiding their stash inside World Cup souvenirs!

Police in Argentina found cocaine and marijuana hidden inside these fake soccer trophies.

The trophies were used to avoid suspicion during the World Cup craze.

Authorities seized more than 30 kilos of illegal drugs and nearly $15,000 dollars.

Four men and two women were arrested in the operation.

