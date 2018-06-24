Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WUPPERTAL, Germany (CNN) — At least 25 people were injured when an explosion, followed by a fire, tore through an apartment building in Germany.

Several people were hospitalized after the blast at a building in the western city of Wuppertal late Saturday night, police said in a statement.

“At the moment it cannot be ruled out that there are other people in the building, the search activities are continuing,” the statement said.

An initial investigation shows an explosion ripped through the building, completely destroying it.

Police say the blast destroyed the building’s attic and top three floors before igniting fires throughout the building.

Firefighters and rescuers worked through the night but their efforts were complicated by the building’s instability, authorities said. Surrounding buildings also have suffered damage.

Four people were severely hurt.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

