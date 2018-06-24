Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are dead following a high-speed crash in Warwick, Township.

Man Shot Twice In Chest During 7-Eleven Robbery, Police Search For Suspect

Police say a single-vehicle crash happened Saturday evening at 10 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 345 at a high rate of speed when it came over a hill and became airborne.

It then landed in the southbound travel lane where it proceeded to skid uncontrollably and rotated clockwise.

The vehicle continued to rotate as it left the roadway where it struck and uprooted two trees.

It then flipped onto its roof, rotated 180 degrees, and hit a third tree before coming to a final rest upright.

According to police, neither the driver or passenger were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police: Suspect In Custody Following Overnight Barricade Situation In North Philadelphia

Police believe that the driver may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both people were confirmed dead at the scene.